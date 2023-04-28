St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones emphasizes regional solutions in sit-down interview

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- News 4 sat down for an interview this week with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones in the days after her State of the City Address.

“We provide more money and resources to take care of our unhoused than the rest of our collar counties do. and we are always the whipping boy when it comes to crime but crime doesn’t stop at Skinker Boulevard, the Mississippi or Missouri rivers and neither should our solutions or approaches to address crime upstream,” Jones said.

Mayor Jones spoke candidly after county leaders from St. Charles, Franklin, and Jefferson Counties called for a merger of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office with the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office.

This follows contempt hearings playing out involving the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

“I ran into the three executives who penned that letter just yesterday at East-West gateway and it would have been nice if they had said something to me,” Jones shared. “I think it’s best for us to stay in our lanes. We want to address crime upstream, put in prevention methods. Who is going to meet me upstream because we have to have a regional approach, it cannot be on the City of St. Louis alone.”

Q: If you have county prosecuting attorneys willing to help with the workload the St. Louis Circuit Attorney is failing to handle, isn’t that a regional collaboration effort you’re wanting?

“That’s a downstream method. I’m talking about upstream methods. Things we can do to stem the tide of crime,” Mayor Jones said.

Q: Can you give me some examples of how we do this upstream?

“It’s not my circuit attorney’s office I think a lot of the questions you are asking me should be asked of the circuit attorney,” Mayor Jones said.

The mayor has been a vocal critic of Gardner. In February, she spoke out after Janae Edmonson, a 17-year-old who was in town for a volleyball tournament, was hit Downtown and lost her legs due to a serial bond violator’s reckless driving. She said the circuit attorney needed to figure out her future.

Q: In February, you were vocal that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner needed to do soul searching. At your state of the city, you had her stand. Some view this as a sign of support. Are you backtracking on previous comments or do you believe the circuit attorney still has some soul-searching to do?

“I said what I said. I stand on what I said. We are here to help the circuit attorney succeed. Nobody wants to see that office fail. It’s a critical piece of our justice system and we want the circuit attorney’s office to succeed,” Mayor Jones said.

Q: Going back to talks of a merger, the Circuit Attorney’s office and the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office, if there was a push for a city/county merger across the board, would you support it?

“I think we need to look at mergers of other departments before we start talking the city re-entering the county,” Mayor Jones explained.” The county has 88 municipalities, 50 plus police departments, 50 plus fire districts, 22 school districts. The city has one of everything. So why do we have to be the one to consolidate with the county?”

Q: If you look at the numbers, there are advantages to a merger, right? If you combine county and city population, you’re just shy of 1.3 million residents putting city ahead of Austin, and among Dallas and San Diego as a top ten city in the country. Plus, the crime rate would lower, dropping the city well out of the top 25 most dangerous cities.

“We can combine our crime stats without combining our police departments,” Mayor Jones said.

While Mayor Jones no longer wanted to comment on the Circuit Attorney, she did elaborate on, “Working upstream,” to combat crime in the city.

Her office told News 4 it hasn’t spent a dime of allocated Rams settlement money but has pumped in $175 million of ARPA dollars into the community – to battle upstream – to prevent crime before it happens.

She identified:

Helping families keep food on the table through a direct cash assistance program

Funded community violence intervention programs through office of violence prevention

Funded youth programs at rec centers with SLPS

Helping people access care, stay in their homes with rental assistance

“This money is out in the community, there is more to come because we announced the economic justice action plan so they - the funding availability notices are on our website,” Mayor Jones explained. “Neighborhood beautification, new homes, making sure more commercial development that needs it through our corridor programs. The money is out there, and people are applying for it.

Q: Let’s talk about other uses because the city’s infrastructure is old, and city streets are crumbling each day – is that a priority for your administration?

“We have set aside 50 million for roads and making streets safer, no matter how you get around,” Mayor Jones explained. “We are taking plans for safe streets off the shelf and into implementation so people will see change in their neighborhoods.”

ARPA funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026. According to a December Brookings Institution analysis, the City of St. Louis’ rate of both allocation and spending is in line with municipalities nationwide. It states that municipalities have spent 10% of their total ARPA allocations, or 20% of their available first-tranche funds

Q: Crime is widespread, many residents say it’s the greatest issue troubling the city. Right now, lawmakers in Jefferson City are trying to take control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. What can your administration offer to show state takeover isn’t the solution?

“We didn’t get like this overnight. Change cannot happen overnight. We’ve hired the first outside police chief in Robert Tracy,” Mayor Jones explained. “We need a fresh set of eyes on policing efforts. We are going upstream. Let’s do more upstream things to prevent crime. Our community violence programs are funding eight programs in eleven neighborhoods.

“We are putting our ARPA funds to help our youth and make sure they have safe and healthy options this summer with camps, rec centers, partnering with SLPS. We know half of our city has been left to fail for the last several decades. So we have to make these targeted investments to make sure all boats on the tide rise,” Mayor Jones said.

Q: You mentioned Chief Tracy just passing his first 100 days, how do you assess his performance?

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Mayor Jones said. “He’s bringing a fresh set of eyes on our department and holding officers accountable with methods, using business methods to policing, looking at numbers and asking hard questions and conversations with law enforcement and they are responding.”

Q: There is continued crime, almost nightly in Downtown, what do you have to say for efforts to keep people, residents, and businesses downtown? How are you bringing new into Downtown?

“We appreciate the residents who call Downtown home and appreciate them staying but we have to realize we are losing residents all over the city. I can’t just focus on one area,” Mayor Jones shared. “I’m the mayor of the entire City of St. Louis, so we try and keep people Downtown with activating outdoor spaces so we don’t have idle spaces for crime. We have done a good job of that. Conventions are back to pre-pandemic levels and people are starting to travel more and use St. Louis as a destination for their conventions.”

Q: As you said, you’re the mayor of the entire City of St. Louis, but you’ve been on the record, a number of times talking about allocating ARPA dollars specifically to North City. Why is funneling money there looked at as a catalyst for the city?

“Our city can’t succeed if half of it is left to fail,” Mayor Jones explained. “Half of our city has been neglected for decades. We can’t expect our city to grow in population if we aren’t paying attention to the entire city. Places like south St. Louis and the central corridor have enjoyed investment for decades, yet north St. Louis has been left to fail. I live in North City so it’s personal for me.”

Q: Looking ahead to 2024, will you be announcing a run for re-election or is there another position you want to pursue?

“St. Louis needs a lot of love, I’m blessed to be mayor of the city of St. Louis at this time and I don’t see myself going anywhere up or downstream. I plan on being mayor as long as the people have me,” Mayor Jones said.

