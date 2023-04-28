Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
Judge Michael Noble listens to testimony in his contempt of court hearing against St. Louis...
‘Rudderless ship of chaos:’ Judge scolds Gardner in contempt hearing
School nurse under investigation for inappropriate conduct at Vianney High School
School nurse under investigation for inappropriate conduct at Vianney High School
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Rachel King, a 35-year-old elementary school teacher, was fatally shot in a Dunkin’ drive-thru...
Teacher fatally shot in Dunkin’ drive-thru in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Report: FAA overruled engineers, let Boeing Max keep flying
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army grounds non-critical aviators for training after fatal crashes
A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon, police said.
St. Louis officials, residents react to daytime killing in Kiener Plaza
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The...
Doomsday murder plot trial: Victim’s sister tells jurors about quick funeral, remarriage
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors