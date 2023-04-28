Low Weekend Rain Chances, Mainly Dry

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Slight chance for a Saturday shower, most will stay dry
  • Cooler and breezy Sunday
  • 20% Chance for a spot shower Sunday afternoon

Saturday has a weak front moving through which may pop up an isolated shower in the late morning to early afternoon. This rain chance appears very low for St. Louis and slightly more likely east of the St. Louis metro in the afternoon. Clouds will be variable as we clear out a little later in the afternoon and dry for the evening. Then, there is another chance for a quick shower late evening to after Midnight. This rain chance is also low and would be from around St. Louis to the northeast/east.

Sunday will be a cooler and dry to start the day. It will turn partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a slight chance for a brief shower. otherwise expect a cool day with a high only in the low 60s and a breeze adding a chill. Winds around 15-25 mph will come from the northwest with partly cloudy skies.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
Judge Michael Noble listens to testimony in his contempt of court hearing against St. Louis...
‘Rudderless ship of chaos:’ Judge scolds Gardner in contempt hearing
School nurse under investigation for inappropriate conduct at Vianney High School
School nurse under investigation for inappropriate conduct at Vianney High School
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Rachel King, a 35-year-old elementary school teacher, was fatally shot in a Dunkin’ drive-thru...
Teacher fatally shot in Dunkin’ drive-thru in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Mild Today, Spot Rain Saturday
Mild Today, Spot Rain Saturday
A Warmer Friday, Slight Rain Chance Saturday
A Warmer Friday, Slight Rain Chance Saturday
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers