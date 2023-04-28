Low Weekend Rain Chances, Mainly Dry

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Slight chance for a Saturday shower, most will stay dry

Cooler and breezy Sunday

20% Chance for a spot shower Sunday afternoon

Saturday has a weak front moving through which may pop up an isolated shower in the late morning to early afternoon. This rain chance appears very low for St. Louis and slightly more likely east of the St. Louis metro in the afternoon. Clouds will be variable as we clear out a little later in the afternoon and dry for the evening. Then, there is another chance for a quick shower late evening to after Midnight. This rain chance is also low and would be from around St. Louis to the northeast/east.

Sunday will be a cooler and dry to start the day. It will turn partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a slight chance for a brief shower. otherwise expect a cool day with a high only in the low 60s and a breeze adding a chill. Winds around 15-25 mph will come from the northwest with partly cloudy skies.

