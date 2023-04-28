Loop Trolley offering free rides to Twilight Thursdays in Forest Park in May

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Loop Trolley is teaming up with the Missouri History Museum and the Bi-State Development to offer free rides to Twilight Thursdays in Forest Park.

The concerts will take place at the Missouri History Museum every Thursday starting in May, from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants are asked to park their cars at Hamilton Station.

The Loop Trolley will temporarily stop its service at the history museum at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday evenings in May. After the concerts, they will leave the museum at 8:15 p.m. to return to Hamilton Station.

