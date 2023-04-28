Gateway Arch National Park looking for volunteers to help clean Mississippi River

The Mississippi River clean-up will be on Saturday, April 29, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting.(WAFB)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As part of National Park Week, Gateway Arch National Park is hosting a community riverfront trash pick-up event this weekend, and it’s not too late to volunteer.

The Mississippi River clean-up will be on Saturday, April 29, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Other organizations partnering with Gateway Arch National Park on this initiative are Beyond Plastics, Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative, Missouri Stream Team, Republic Services, and Living Lands & Waters.

To learn more about how to volunteer, follow this link.

