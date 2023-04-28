Clementine’s Ice Cream unveils new Spring flavors

Carrie’s Cosmo is packed with housemade tart cranberry sauce, triple sec, lime juice and vodka.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With Spring in full swing, Clementine’s Ice Cream has announced it will feature new flavors for customers.

The following new ice cream flavors will be added:

  • Chamomile Mint & Honeydew Sorbet (vegan/nice) made with Big Heart Chamomile Mint Tea and fresh honeydew
  • Peanut Butter Pleasures (nice) a rich, salty peanut butter ganache mixed with our famous Midnight Pleasures dark chocolate ice cream
  • Espresso Martini (naughty) made with imported Italian espresso, vodka and coffee liqueur
  • Carrie’s Cosmo (naughty) packed with house-made tart cranberry sauce, triple sec, lime juice and vodka

These are available at a all six Clementine’s Ice Cream locations and online. Two new locations are expected to open soon, one in the Central West End and one in Edwardsville, Ill.

In addition to the new flavors, on Saturday, May 13, at the Macklind location only, Clementine’s Ice Cream will host a special moms event. The Clementine’s Spokes and Spoons bicycle cart will serve up Scoops & Blooms while LaLa Links St. Louis will be on hand from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with permanent jewelry in the Clementine’s Party Room.

For more information, click here.

