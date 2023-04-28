CITYPARK to feature first permanent pet-friendly stadium space in MLS

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC’s CITYPARK, will officially become the first MLS stadium to feature a permanent pet-friendly space.

City SC announced on Friday that it is bringing dogs to the CITYPARK experience with the Purina Club, a premium, dog-friendly section where soccer fans and their furry friends can watch St. Louis City SC at home matches during the club’s inaugural season. The Purina Club features four loges, each with space to accommodate two dogs and four people. The space is the first permanent and dedicated pet-friendly section in an MLS stadium. Reservations for the Purina Club are now available, starting with the home match on May 20 against Sporting Kansas City.

Purina Pet Expert Dr. Annie Valuska, a principal scientist with Purina focused on pet behavior and welfare, collaborated with City SC staff and stadium architects on the buildout of the Purina Club to ensure it delivers a positive and safe experience for both dogs and humans.

“At Purina, we believe pets and people are better together. It’s incredibly exciting to work with St. Louis CITY SC to include dogs in their live match experience,” said Valuska. “Ensuring the experience is as fun from a dog’s perspective as it is for fans, all while being safe and comfortable, is our top priority.”

The space is located at midfield on the lower level of the east side of the stadium. Each section inside the Purina Club will be equipped with water bowls, toys, and treats. The club will also feature easy access to a dog relief area for when nature calls, and shelters pets and their owners from the elements.

To find out more about the Purina Club – including dog entry requirements, rules and regulations, and matchday guidelines – and to reserve, call 314-924-6800 or visit stlcitysc.com/tickets/premium/loge.

