CITYPARK to feature first permanent pet-friendly stadium space in MLS

Purina Club at CITYPARK
Purina Club at CITYPARK(PRNewswire)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC’s CITYPARK, will officially become the first MLS stadium to feature a permanent pet-friendly space.

City SC announced on Friday that it is bringing dogs to the CITYPARK experience with the Purina Club, a premium, dog-friendly section where soccer fans and their furry friends can watch St. Louis City SC at home matches during the club’s inaugural season. The Purina Club features four loges, each with space to accommodate two dogs and four people. The space is the first permanent and dedicated pet-friendly section in an MLS stadium. Reservations for the Purina Club are now available, starting with the home match on May 20 against Sporting Kansas City.

Purina Pet Expert Dr. Annie Valuska, a principal scientist with Purina focused on pet behavior and welfare, collaborated with City SC staff and stadium architects on the buildout of the Purina Club to ensure it delivers a positive and safe experience for both dogs and humans.

“At Purina, we believe pets and people are better together. It’s incredibly exciting to work with St. Louis CITY SC to include dogs in their live match experience,” said Valuska. “Ensuring the experience is as fun from a dog’s perspective as it is for fans, all while being safe and comfortable, is our top priority.”

The space is located at midfield on the lower level of the east side of the stadium. Each section inside the Purina Club will be equipped with water bowls, toys, and treats. The club will also feature easy access to a dog relief area for when nature calls, and shelters pets and their owners from the elements.

To find out more about the Purina Club – including dog entry requirements, rules and regulations, and matchday guidelines – and to reserve, call 314-924-6800 or visit stlcitysc.com/tickets/premium/loge.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis
School nurse under investigation for inappropriate conduct at Vianney High School
School nurse under investigation for inappropriate conduct at Vianney High School
Judge Michael Noble listens to testimony in his contempt of court hearing against St. Louis...
‘Rudderless ship of chaos:’ Judge scolds Gardner in contempt hearing
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Rachel King, a 35-year-old elementary school teacher, was fatally shot in a Dunkin’ drive-thru...
Teacher fatally shot in Dunkin’ drive-thru in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman is unable to catch a throw from catcher Willson...
Be warned: Friday’s Cardinals vs. Dodgers game is only available on Apple TV+
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Houston...
Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL draft
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the...
Goldschmidt hits 2 HRs, Cardinals lose to Giants
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
Cardinals option Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis