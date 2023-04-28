Cahokia Heights, East St. Louis calling on federal, local leaders for more aid to alleviate flooding issues

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Two Metro East cities are requesting more help to solve decades-long flooding issues.

On Thursday, Cahokia Heights and East St. Louis mayors held a joint press conference pleading for more money and resources to dredge Harding Ditch. The ditch that collects rain runoff from suburban St. Clair County down to more urban areas like East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights and Washington Park.

Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. said cities like Belleville, O’Fallon, Fairview Heights and Collinsville contribute to the overflow of Harding Ditch when it rains. McCall is asking local and state leaders to devise a solution, perhaps legislation, to require suburban St. Clair Counties cities to pay into the Metro East Sewer District. The district that East St. Louis and Cahokia Heights are a part of.

“The people with the lowest income in the area has to pay for it,” said George McClellan, the East St. Louis NAACP vice president.

“We have been dealing with the problems of Harding Ditch for over half a century,” McCall said.

McCall said the millions the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act, the president’s infrastructure plan and state funding won’t cover the cost to dredge Harding Ditch. Officials at Thursday’s press conference estimate it will cost about $100 million and 14 years to dredge the 14-mile ditch.

Engineers at the press conference referenced studies conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that stated fixing the sewer system and clearing coverts won’t be enough to solve the flooding issues.

“We could have 100 pump stations on this Harding Ditch and still would not work,” outgoing East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said.

The mayors are also asking the Corps of Engineers to help with the dredging and funding of the project.

The U.S.A.C.E sent News 4 the following statement:

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, is committed to providing long-term flood risk management solutions to Metro East communities, to include the cities of Cahokia Heights and East St. Louis. We are looking forward to working with mayors Curtis McCall Sr. and Robert Eastern III, and their teams on this difficult problem within these communities. The study referenced can be reopened but it will require a willing and financially capable non-federal cost share sponsor to pursue a comprehensive approach that can lead to recommended actions that reduce this interior flood risk that plague these communities.”

