1 officer shot, 2 injured in Central West End shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was shot in Central West End Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Ave. Officials reported that police responded to a call for a CIT. The suspect pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot one of the officers in the shoulder.

Two other officers were injured while dealing with the suspect. Officials say that the suspect is now in custody.

News 4 will continue to update the story.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.