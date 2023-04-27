St. Peters to vote on resolution urging railway regulations, US House Republicans pass debt limit bill that appears to lessen inspections

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is at least one effort locally to bring more railway regulations to the State of Missouri.

St. Louis ranks as the third largest rail transportation center in the country.

The St. Peters Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on a resolution Thursday calling on the federal and state government to “upgrade regulations on the transportation of hazardous materials.”

The resolution specifically cited the East Palestine train incident in which a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed, causing an explosion.

“These dangerous chemicals in railway cars don’t pass through rich people’s backyards,” said Matt Weaver, Ohio State Legislative Director for the Brotherhood of Maintenance Ways Employees

Weaver has been a track inspector and wants to see more federal regulation.

Specifically, he says he wants at least two people on a train and more time for inspectors to check out the train and the tracks.

He believes that manpower stops train derailments.

“Eyes on the ground is what finds these things,” said Weaver.

Wednesday in Congress, the House of Representatives passed a wide-ranging bill to raise the debt ceiling. It isn’t expected to pass the US Senate.

Nonetheless, if the bill became law, the US Department of Transportation believes it would cut the inspection of 860 miles of track in Missouri alone, annually.

“A bill like this wants to lessen the regulations rather than making sure we’re making things safe for American citizens,” said Weaver.

It was a Republican party-line vote, which included St. Louis County Rep. Ann Wagner, who voted yes.

In a statement, a spokesperson told News 4 ″The Congresswoman cares deeply about railroad safety and does not believe congressional efforts to get federal spending under control will disrupt the Missourians working to keep our rail lines safe and secure.”

