School nurse under investigation for inappropriate conduct at Vianney High School

We’re working to find out if a former school nurse in Kirkwood accused of inappropriate conduct will face charges.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re working to find out if a former school nurse in Kirkwood accused of inappropriate conduct will face charges.

St. John Vianney High School notified families that a school nurse engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student and that person “has been removed from our campus and is no longer employed as the school nurse.”

The school said they contacted the Missouri Department of Social Services and they’re cooperating with them and Kirkwood Police’s investigation.

We’ve asked police if there will be charges stemming from this, we’re waiting to hear back.

