Scattered Showers

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Scattered showers today & this evening
  • Most rain will be light and tapering to spot showers by late evening
  • Slight chance for a Saturday shower, but the weekend looks mainly dry

This evening: Scattered showers across the region late day, with less rain north and more widespread rain south of I-70. But this rain will slowly shrink to a few isolated showers by late evening and then ending.

Friday will be dry from start to finish with partly cloudy skies. It will warm nicely to a near normal high in the low 70s.

Saturday has a weak front moving through in the morning which may pop up a few showers. Right now it looks rather hit and miss, so we’ll keep the rain chance low at 20% during the morning. Then expect decreasing clouds and partly sunny skies for the afternoon with a high in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be a cooler day with a high only in the low 60s and a breeze adding a chill. Winds around 15-20 mph will come from the northwest with partly cloudy skies.

7 Day Forecast

