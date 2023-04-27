Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Scattered showers today & this evening

Most rain will be light and tapering to spot showers by late evening

Slight chance for a Saturday shower, but the weekend looks mainly dry

This evening: Scattered showers across the region late day, with less rain north and more widespread rain south of I-70. But this rain will slowly shrink to a few isolated showers by late evening and then ending.

Friday will be dry from start to finish with partly cloudy skies. It will warm nicely to a near normal high in the low 70s.

Saturday has a weak front moving through in the morning which may pop up a few showers. Right now it looks rather hit and miss, so we’ll keep the rain chance low at 20% during the morning. Then expect decreasing clouds and partly sunny skies for the afternoon with a high in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be a cooler day with a high only in the low 60s and a breeze adding a chill. Winds around 15-20 mph will come from the northwest with partly cloudy skies.

