Scattered Showers Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Scattered showers likely today
  • Most rain will be light
  • Weekend looks mainly dry

Thursday: Scattered showers will spread into the metro area by this afternoon into this evening. Most areas will receive less than a 1/2 inch of total rainfall. High temperatures under cloudy skies will be in the mid to upper 60s which is just below normal (72).

Friday & The Weekend: Friday will be an in between day with dry weather. Another front moves through early Saturday and brings a 30% chance of mainly morning showers. Most of the day should be dry. Sunday looks dry, breezy and cooler.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire started in the kitchen of Three Kings Public House, firefighters say
Heavy damage left from fire at Three Kings Public House in Delmar Loop
Police are investigating a homicide that happened in South City late Tuesday night.
Teen dies in shooting, crash in South City
Peanina S. Porter was charged with the death of her 7-month-old son.
Mother charged after 7-month-old dies in suspicious circumstances in Belleville
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
Jordan Walker sent to minor leagues, Motter signed to major league contract
Sig Sauer handgun(generic image)
Investigation underway after employee brought gun to Belleville school

Latest News

April 27 afternoon weather
Scattered Showers Today
Showers Today
Showers Today
Umbrella Needed Thursday As Light Rain Returns
Umbrella Needed Thursday As Light Rain Returns
Umbrella Needed Thursday As Light Rain Returns
Umbrella Needed Thursday As Light Rain Returns