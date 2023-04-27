Scattered Showers Today
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Scattered showers likely today
- Most rain will be light
- Weekend looks mainly dry
Thursday: Scattered showers will spread into the metro area by this afternoon into this evening. Most areas will receive less than a 1/2 inch of total rainfall. High temperatures under cloudy skies will be in the mid to upper 60s which is just below normal (72).
Friday & The Weekend: Friday will be an in between day with dry weather. Another front moves through early Saturday and brings a 30% chance of mainly morning showers. Most of the day should be dry. Sunday looks dry, breezy and cooler.
