Romanian nationals connected to organized crime ring arrested in St. Charles
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four Romanian nationals connected to an organized crime ring were recently arrested in St. Charles.
Police say the four suspects stole more than $1 million worth of jewelry in Florida. They were allegedly part of a huge crime network that involves more than 1,400 people.
One of the suspect’s cell phones led investigators to a home in St. Charles this week, where the suspects were arrested.
