Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man was shot around 3:45 p.m. Lt. Donna Garrett with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man ran to 7th and Market in Kiener Plaza after being shot, where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene. No information was immediately known on their identity, but police said it is believed the attack was targeted. At least 15 shots were fired in the incident.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

