Hi-Pointe Drive-In to open location in Edwardsville

The Hi-Pointe Drive In opened its first Illinois location in O'Fallon Thursday.
The Hi-Pointe Drive In opened its first Illinois location in O'Fallon Thursday.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hi-Pointe Drive-In will be opening a location in Edwardsville later this year.

The new location is slated to open sometime in the summer. It will be the second location in Illinois and the seventh in the St. Louis area. A location opened in O’Fallon, Illinois in 2022.

The Edwardsville spot will be located just off Route 157 close to the SIUE campus.

