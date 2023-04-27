Hi-Pointe Drive-In to open location in Edwardsville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hi-Pointe Drive-In will be opening a location in Edwardsville later this year.

The new location is slated to open sometime in the summer. It will be the second location in Illinois and the seventh in the St. Louis area. A location opened in O’Fallon, Illinois in 2022.

The Edwardsville spot will be located just off Route 157 close to the SIUE campus.

