Family of House Springs man killed in Valley Park hit-and-run pleading for answers, leads

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than six weeks after a 24-year-old House Springs man was killed in a hit-and-run on Route 141 in Valley Park, police have few leads.

St. Louis County Police said Gary McKinnon, 24, was hit by a car in the southbound lanes of 141 just north of Interstate 44 after leaving Bobby’s Place, a nearby bar, on the evening of March 15. With no cameras in the area capturing the hit-and-run, detectives need the public’s help.

“There’s no way no one seen something,” said Jessica Doyle, McKinnon’s sister-in-law. “Someone had to have seen something. We want answers.”

Doyle said a passerby did call 911, although the details of what that person saw remain unclear.

“From what we heard, someone saw him go over the guardrail, but she didn’t know if he was hit or not,” said Doyle. “Everyone thought he was clipped for a minute, but when she saw him go over the guardrail, she pulled over and called 911.”

Doyle said McKinnon’s family is thankful for that quick thinking, as they fear his body may not have been discovered until the next morning. First responders took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries a week later on March 21.

“He was an organ donor, so he did save four lives,” she said. “But we were never able to talk with him, to find out more about what happened.”

Doyle said McKinnon was at Bobby’s Place with friends, but it’s unclear what led to him going outside. Doyle said when he was upset or angry, McKinnon was known to take a walk.

“He was here with friends, I don’t know what happened that night, I don’t know why he was walking but I do know that I feel like someone seen something and they’re either too scared to come forward or they don’t want to,” she said.

MoDOT cameras in the area of Route 141 and Marshall Road captured the police response to the scene, but do not record, only providing a live feed. Doyle said her family wants to see that change.

“Why can’t they record at a busy intersection like this? We want to know why more isn’t being done,” she said. “We want more done. We don’t want him swept under the rug like he was nothing.”

Doyle said the family has been told the car that hit McKinnon was possibly red or white in color. If you were driving in the area of Route 141 and Marshall Road around 8:45 p.m. on March 15, you’re encouraged to call St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210.

