Fair Saint Louis to be one-day event this year, organizers announce

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair Saint Louis will be a single-day event in 2023, organizers announced Thursday.

All events will take place on July 4, with fireworks returning to the riverfront at night and America’s Birthday Parade being held that morning.

The Gateway Legends ESports Tournament, which was held at Ballpark Village on July 4 weekend in 2022, will be held Memorial Day weekend.

Organizers say Fair Saint Louis is paired down while they develop a “Reimagined Citywide Celebration” for summer 2024.

