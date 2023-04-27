East St. Louis man sentenced to 16 years in prison for drug trafficking

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court to being involved in a national drug trafficking ring.

Jeffrey Taylor, 40, was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth and cocaine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, attempted possession of meth with intent to distribute, and money laundering.

Taylor will go on five years of probation after serving his sentence.

The DEA investigated the drug ring in 2017 and 2018 in Madison and St. Clair Counties. The conspiracy to sell the drugs involved 240 pounds of meth and 48 kilos of cocaine.

Prosecutors alleged Taylor ran operations in the drug ring and recruited people to be a part of it. Another 16 people were indicted in the conspiracy. Some of them lived in the St. Louis area and others lived in California, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

