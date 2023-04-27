Construction on Manchester Road wrapping this summer in Brentwood but will continue through West County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For people who live, work and drive through Brentwood, there is a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to construction, but MoDOT’s work will continue westward down Manchester Road.

“It’s just been a lot, a lot to deal with, and it feels like it’s never-ending,” said Emily Cronin, a longtime Brentwood resident.

Cronin lives along Manchester Road, where construction has been ongoing for years. There are two parts, Brentwood Bound, which is working to fix longtime flood issues and then MoDOT’s resurfacing and sidewalk improvements.

But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. The project from Big Bend to Lindbergh is expected to wrap in late summer 2023.

In the Brentwood City limits, the orange cones lining the in-progress sidewalks will soon be replaced with grass and trees, and the new Brentwood Park is near completion. A ribbon cutting will be held in June for the park on the south side of Manchester Road. The tunnel allowing pedestrian access under Manchester is nearly complete, and the green space, pavilion and amphitheater are expected to be ready this summer. The $7 million playground will be completed in fall/winter.

“The message has always been ‘be patient,’ and it’s an overused saying, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, and it’ll be good, it’ll be really good once it’s complete,” said Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt.

Dimmitt says there have sadly been businesses that didn’t survive the construction, but they’re looking ahead to a potential massive redevelopment by Green Street. Details are still being worked out with the developer and the city.

But that worries some residents like Cronin.

“With the future development, it’s just more construction after the next. So it’s never going to end. That light that was at the end of the tunnel its smaller and smaller,” she said.

And while MoDOTs work will wrap soon in Brentwood, it will continue down Manchester. There’s work being done in Rock Hill, Kirkwood, and it will continue through West County, eventually making its way to 270 and then to 141.

-MoDOT plans for Manchester Road (Route 100) from Lindbergh to 270

- MoDOT plans for Manchester Road (Route 100) from 270 to 141.

