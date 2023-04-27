Closing sales underway at Bed Bath & Beyond

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Closing sales are well underway after Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and started closing its stores along with its other franchise buybuy BABY.

At the local buybuy BABY store in Maplewood, everything is 10% off, but beware, you can no longer use coupons or rewards.

The same rules apply for Bed Bath & Beyond. However, you can still use gift cards through May 8.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.