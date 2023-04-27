Bat in St. Louis County tests positive for rabies

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A bat in St. Louis County has tested positive for rabies, health officials said Thursday.

The bat was found at a house in Clayton on Friday and is the first bat in the county to test positive for the disease in 2023. Health officials do not believe anyone was bit by the bat, but two people decided they would be treated and vaccinated for rabies as a precaution.

Health officials say rabies is usually fatal once symptoms begin, but infection can be prevented if symptoms have not developed. They also recommend the following if you find a bat in your home:

• Do not attempt to capture a live bat. Instead, confine it to the room where it was discovered

• Never release a bat found in a home if it was present where people were sleeping or if it was in a room with anyone who cannot describe the nature and extent of their exposure.

• St. Louis County residents should call DPH Animal Care and Control immediately so animal control officers can collect the bat for possible rabies testing.

• If you think you may have been exposed to a bat, St. Louis County residents can call DPH communicable disease investigators (314-615-1630) to discuss the possible need for rabies vaccine

