Bat in St. Louis County tests positive for rabies

A bat
A bat(Forest Service NW / Twitter)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A bat in St. Louis County has tested positive for rabies, health officials said Thursday.

The bat was found at a house in Clayton on Friday and is the first bat in the county to test positive for the disease in 2023. Health officials do not believe anyone was bit by the bat, but two people decided they would be treated and vaccinated for rabies as a precaution.

Health officials say rabies is usually fatal once symptoms begin, but infection can be prevented if symptoms have not developed. They also recommend the following if you find a bat in your home:

• Do not attempt to capture a live bat. Instead, confine it to the room where it was discovered

• Never release a bat found in a home if it was present where people were sleeping or if it was in a room with anyone who cannot describe the nature and extent of their exposure.

• St. Louis County residents should call DPH Animal Care and Control immediately so animal control officers can collect the bat for possible rabies testing.

• If you think you may have been exposed to a bat, St. Louis County residents can call DPH communicable disease investigators (314-615-1630) to discuss the possible need for rabies vaccine

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire started in the kitchen of Three Kings Public House, firefighters say
Heavy damage left from fire at Three Kings Public House in Delmar Loop
Police are investigating a homicide that happened in South City late Tuesday night.
Teen dies in shooting, crash in South City
Peanina S. Porter was charged with the death of her 7-month-old son.
Mother charged after 7-month-old dies in suspicious circumstances in Belleville
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
Jordan Walker sent to minor leagues, Motter signed to major league contract
Sig Sauer handgun(generic image)
Investigation underway after employee brought gun to Belleville school

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: April 27, 2023
Science professors conclude Jana Elementary is safe
Science professors conclude Jana Elementary is safe
Closing sales underway at Bed Bath & Beyond
Closing sales underway at Bed Bath & Beyond
School nurse under investigation for inappropriate conduct at Vianney High School
School nurse under investigation for inappropriate conduct at Vianney High School