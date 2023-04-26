Umbrella Needed Thursday As Light Rain Returns

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Turning Cloudy, But Remaining Dry Tonight
  • Showers are likely on Thursday
  • Temperatures trend below normal through Friday

Tonight: Dry through the morning rush hour, though we may see some spotty light showers south of the St. Louis Metro. but rain should hold off until around Midday for St. Louis.

Thursday: Rain arrives Thursday, mainly in the late morning through the evening. Bulk of the rainfall will be during the afternoon but a lingering shower into the evening is possible. Total rainfall will be on the light side, generally under 0.25″.

Friday & The Weekend: Friday’s rain chances look low now, as any Thursday night rain should move out by daybreak. Another front moves through Saturday, but the latest trend is for a slight chance of a brief shower. It does look a bit warmer Saturday in the upper 60s to near 70, then cooler for Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

