Umbrella Needed Thursday As Light Rain Returns

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Turning Cloudy, But Remaining Dry Tonight

Showers are likely on Thursday

Temperatures trend below normal through Friday

Tonight: Dry through the morning rush hour, though we may see some spotty light showers south of the St. Louis Metro. but rain should hold off until around Midday for St. Louis.

Thursday: Rain arrives Thursday, mainly in the late morning through the evening. Bulk of the rainfall will be during the afternoon but a lingering shower into the evening is possible. Total rainfall will be on the light side, generally under 0.25″.

Friday & The Weekend: Friday’s rain chances look low now, as any Thursday night rain should move out by daybreak. Another front moves through Saturday, but the latest trend is for a slight chance of a brief shower. It does look a bit warmer Saturday in the upper 60s to near 70, then cooler for Sunday.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.