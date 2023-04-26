Transgender community nervous, optimistic ahead of court battle that could severely limit trans medical care in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The trans community in Missouri is sitting in nervous optimism after a lawsuit was filed this week to block an emergency rule from the state’s Attorney’s General office that would add strict limitations to trans-medical care in Missouri.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by the ACLU and Lambda Legal, with a variety of plaintiffs, including Southampton Healthcare, which conducts gender-affirming care for the trans community in St. Louis.

If the emergency rule is not blocked, it will take effect Thursday.

Jessica Hicklin, a trans woman who is Vice-President of Metro Trans Umbrella Group, said losing her medication would upend her entire life.

“Imagine great depression; you don’t function, it affects your entire life,” said Hicklin.

Hicklin said it’s already making life difficult, as she said she felt forced to rush and try and get more hormone medication before the ruling takes effect. She said her insurance wouldn’t even discuss it until there was more clarity on the emergency rule, and she wasn’t even able to get the drugs she said she needs.

“The pharmacy refused to fill my medication because they’re worried about the pending order, so I’m worried about where I can even fill that prescription,” said Hicklin.

The reason she’s worried is Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s ruling is set to take effect Thursday that requires patients getting care to go through a litany of conditions and assessments.

That includes going through 22 separate disclosures of the perceived risks of trans care.

Plus, three straight years of documented and long-lasting pattern of gender dysphoria.

As well as 15 separate hourly sessions of assessment, that include diagnosing other mental health conditions.

Bailey said in the ruling that he believes many trans Missourians do not go through enough “talk therapy” instead of the medical treatment he deems dangerous.

“These include life-altering pubertal suppression, crosssex hormone therapy, and gender transition surgery—all of which pose very serious side effects.”

Hicklin said tracking down documentation is nearly impossible, and one-on-one therapy is costly.

“I can’t afford that. I can’t afford to even begin to meet the rules,” she said.

But there is a court battle looming Wednesday, and the plaintiffs, in a petition asking for a temporary restraining order, said Bailey is usurping his power as AG.

“Never before has an Attorney General sought to regulate the practice of medicine, let alone in this way, in Missouri,” said the petition.

It goes on to say “every major medical organization in the United States recognizes treatments” such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers “can be medically necessary to treat gender dysphoria.”

And if patients identifying as trans are left untreated, they’d be subject to a litany of negative health consequences, including suicide.

Bailey responded to the petition in a statement to KMOV Monday night, claiming an international medical consensus deems these medical treatments experimental.

“Rather than ensure that patients are protected by common sense safeguards, these organizations are racing to court in an effort to continue their ideologically-based procedures masquerading as medicine,” said Bailey.

Republican Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft, a candidate for governor, is mentioned in the lawsuit stating a past comment in which he said that he “wouldn’t want to be the attorney that was defending (the emergency rule).”

Ashcroft told CNN Tuesday he doesn’t believe it’s a good idea for adults to get these type of procedures, but doesn’t believe a law or rule should exist to ban it.

“Adults can make their own decisions on what they want to do with their own money,” said Ashcroft.

As for Hicklin, she has real concern if the judge doesn’t take her side Wednesday.

“I’m worried I’m going to lose my friends; they’re going to lose their life,” said Hicklin.

People affected by the ruling can contact Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the St. Louis Queer+ Support Helpline at 314-380-7774.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.