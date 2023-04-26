Science professors conclude Jana Elementary is safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Saint Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice held a technical forum to examine the science behind radiation studies at Jana Elementary. The Hazelwood School District decided to close the school in the 400 block of Jana Drive in Florissant last October after a report concluded the school had elevated levels of radiation.

The school sits within 1,000 feet of Coldwater Creek. In the 1940′s Mallinckrodt Chemical Works in St. Louis began processing uranium for the Manhattan Project. Some of the waste produced was stored near Lambert St. Louis International Airport and was washed into the creek.

A study conducted by Marco Kaltofen, Ph.D. of Boston Chemical Data Corp., concluded that flooding from Coldwater Creek contaminated the school, leaving it with high levels of radiation. Despite two subsequent studies that didn’t find elevated radiation levels and criticisms of his study’s conclusion, he stood behind his findings.

“As more data is collected, it becomes clearer that there are a lot of different fingerprints of that original Mallinckrodt waste on the material we find in Coldwater Creek (31) And that we find at Jana Elementary School,” said Kaltofen.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has been cleaning up contamination along the creek for years. Most of it is found below the surface. The federal agency was brought in to conduct a second study and it concluded the school has never been flooded by the creek and that there are no elevated levels of radiation in the school.

“The predominance of those results were at or around background level,” said Phil Muser, chief of the Army Corp of Engineers environmental remediation branch in St. Louis, known as FUSRAP.

A third study conducted by SCI Engineering of St. Charles also concluded the school was safe and the levels of radiation found at Jana Elementary School were the same as the naturally occurring level in the local soil, known as the background level.

SLU professor emeritus of environmental and occupational health, Roger Lewis, Ph.D., was critical of Kaltofen’s methodology. After an analysis of all three studies, he concluded the school was safe.

“His data does not support those claims that there is any potential harm to children at that school from radiation,” he said.

Washington University professor of chemistry and physics Lee Sobatka, Ph.D., also analyzed the science behind the three studies. He told News 4 that he concluded the evidence didn’t support that Manhattan Project waste had gotten in the school and that Jana Elementary was safe.

However, the forum didn’t change the perspective of Jana Elementary PTA president Ashley Bernaugh. She said she still believes the school is unsafe.

“It’s absolutely contaminated with radioactive waste,” she said.

Bernaugh said she believes that over the years, the creek flooded some of the school’s property, leaving radioactive contamination behind. And she said she believes it became airborne, and that increased the risk of exposure to students.

The Army Corp of Engineers has found subsurface contamination in Coldwater Creek near the school and has plans to remove it. Bernaugh said the proximity of the school to the radioactive waste is unacceptable.

