Police investigating late-night homicide in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in South City late Tuesday night.

Officers tell News 4 it happened in the 2800 block of Chippewa around 10:30 p.m. Police believe someone fired shots at a truck that had four people inside, the driver was shot in the head.

The driver then crashed into a home, and was driving fast enough to be ejected, authorities believe.

The three passengers inside the truck were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

