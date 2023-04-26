Police investigating late-night homicide in South City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in South City late Tuesday night.

Officers tell News 4 it happened in the 2800 block of Chippewa around 10:30 p.m. Police believe someone fired shots at a truck that had four people inside, the driver was shot in the head.

The driver then crashed into a home, and was driving fast enough to be ejected, authorities believe.

The three passengers inside the truck were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaeden Hawkes, 19, was shot and killed in Collinsville Monday evening, his mother told News 4
19-year-old shot, killed in Collinsville
‘Unique’ U City development brings Dierbergs and restaurants to residents, pours money into...
‘Unique’ U City development brings Dierbergs and restaurants to residents, pours money into low-income neighborhoods
Work is currently underway on the Cave Springs/I-70 interchange in St. Charles.
MoDOT’s overhaul of section of I-70 in St. Charles County underway, Wentzville ‘S Curve’ slated for 2025
Judge decides not to hold Gardner in contempt of court after CAO failed to show for murder trial
Judge decides not to hold Gardner in contempt of court after CAO failed to show for murder trial
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Latest News

Police are investigating a homicide that happened in South City late Tuesday night.
Police investigating late-night homicide in South City
A fire started in the kitchen of Three Kings Public House, firefighters say
Crews battle fire at Three Kings Public House in Delmar Loop
Transgender community nervous, optimistic ahead of court battle that could severely limit trans...
Transgender community nervous, optimistic ahead of court battle that could severely limit trans medical care in Missouri
Repair work begins inside closed ‘Workhouse’ jail, future of facility unknown
Repair work begins inside closed ‘Workhouse’ jail, future of facility unknown