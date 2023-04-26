Police investigating late-night homicide in South City
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in South City late Tuesday night.
Officers tell News 4 it happened in the 2800 block of Chippewa around 10:30 p.m. Police believe someone fired shots at a truck that had four people inside, the driver was shot in the head.
The driver then crashed into a home, and was driving fast enough to be ejected, authorities believe.
The three passengers inside the truck were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
