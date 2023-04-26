Phone bank to go live Thursday for St. Louis-area crime victims, survivors

(generic image)
(generic image)(WVVA News)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Crime victims and survivors will be able to seek help Thursday from victim advocates in the St. Louis region.

A phone bank will be live from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for people who may have never reported a crime, those who need services like treatment, counseling, or compensation, and those seeking support through the criminal justice process. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said there are resources available for people who experienced violent crime, property crime, hate crime and online harassment and abuse.

The initiative is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Victim advocates at the phone bank can be reached Thursday morning at 314-539-7670.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaeden Hawkes, 19, was shot and killed in Collinsville Monday evening, his mother told News 4
19-year-old shot, killed in Collinsville
‘Unique’ U City development brings Dierbergs and restaurants to residents, pours money into...
‘Unique’ U City development brings Dierbergs and restaurants to residents, pours money into low-income neighborhoods
Work is currently underway on the Cave Springs/I-70 interchange in St. Charles.
MoDOT’s overhaul of section of I-70 in St. Charles County underway, Wentzville ‘S Curve’ slated for 2025
Judge decides not to hold Gardner in contempt of court after CAO failed to show for murder trial
Judge decides not to hold Gardner in contempt of court after CAO failed to show for murder trial
A fire started in the kitchen of Three Kings Public House, firefighters say
Heavy damage left from fire at Three Kings Public House in Delmar Loop

Latest News

A fire started in the kitchen of Three Kings Public House, firefighters say
Heavy damage left from fire at Three Kings Public House in Delmar Loop
A homicide investigation graphic
Body found wrapped in plastic just north of downtown St. Louis, death confirmed as homicide
Transgender community nervous, optimistic ahead of court battle that could severely limit trans...
Transgender community nervous, optimistic ahead of court battle that could severely limit trans medical care in Missouri
Repair work begins inside closed ‘Workhouse’ jail, future of facility unknown
Repair work begins inside closed ‘Workhouse’ jail, future of facility unknown