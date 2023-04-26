Phone bank to go live Thursday for St. Louis-area crime victims, survivors

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Crime victims and survivors will be able to seek help Thursday from victim advocates in the St. Louis region.

A phone bank will be live from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for people who may have never reported a crime, those who need services like treatment, counseling, or compensation, and those seeking support through the criminal justice process. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said there are resources available for people who experienced violent crime, property crime, hate crime and online harassment and abuse.

The initiative is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Victim advocates at the phone bank can be reached Thursday morning at 314-539-7670.

