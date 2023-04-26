Man found fatally shot inside car in North City identified

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A who was shot and killed in North City Sunday has been identified.

The shooting happened on Claxton near Lillian just after midnight. A man was found fatally shot inside a parked park. He was identified Wednesday as Laron Steward, 53, of North County.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at-1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

