Jordan Walker sent to minor leagues, Motter signed to major league contract

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after grounding out during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals optioned rookie outfielder Jordan Walker to Memphis Wednesday.

Walker played in 20 games this season before the decision to send him to the Cardinals’ AAA minor league affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. He had 20 hits in 73 at bats with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI while playing in the major leagues. Walker made history to start off the season by getting a hit in each of his first 12 games, tying a 111-year-old MLB record for a hit streak to start off a career before age 21.

The Cardinals also announced Wednesday that infielder Taylor Motter was signed to a major league free agent contract. He will join the team in San Fransisco, a team spokesperson said.

The Cardinals currently sit in last place in the National League Central Division with a record of 9-15. The team faces off against the Giants Wednesday, with first pitch at 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaeden Hawkes, 19, was shot and killed in Collinsville Monday evening, his mother told News 4
19-year-old shot, killed in Collinsville
A fire started in the kitchen of Three Kings Public House, firefighters say
Heavy damage left from fire at Three Kings Public House in Delmar Loop
‘Unique’ U City development brings Dierbergs and restaurants to residents, pours money into...
‘Unique’ U City development brings Dierbergs and restaurants to residents, pours money into low-income neighborhoods
Work is currently underway on the Cave Springs/I-70 interchange in St. Charles.
MoDOT’s overhaul of section of I-70 in St. Charles County underway, Wentzville ‘S Curve’ slated for 2025
Judge decides not to hold Gardner in contempt of court after CAO failed to show for murder trial
Judge decides not to hold Gardner in contempt of court after CAO failed to show for murder trial

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
Cardinals option Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman is unable to catch a throw from catcher Willson...
Defensive miscues and a hanging Helsley slider doom Cardinals in walk-off loss
CITYPARK cloaked in red prior to the match against Minnesota United FC.
CITY SC wins 5-1 against Union Omaha in U.S. Open Cup match
San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth...
Cobb throws 2nd career shutout, Giants beat Cardinals 4-0