Jordan Walker sent to minor leagues, Motter signed to major league contract

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals optioned rookie outfielder Jordan Walker to Memphis Wednesday.

Walker played in 20 games this season before the decision to send him to the Cardinals’ AAA minor league affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. He had 20 hits in 73 at bats with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI while playing in the major leagues. Walker made history to start off the season by getting a hit in each of his first 12 games, tying a 111-year-old MLB record for a hit streak to start off a career before age 21.

OF Jordan Walker has been optioned to Memphis (AAA).



INF Taylor Motter cleared waivers and has been signed to a Major League free agent contract. pic.twitter.com/5BggQMZA1J — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 26, 2023

The Cardinals also announced Wednesday that infielder Taylor Motter was signed to a major league free agent contract. He will join the team in San Fransisco, a team spokesperson said.

The Cardinals currently sit in last place in the National League Central Division with a record of 9-15. The team faces off against the Giants Wednesday, with first pitch at 8:45 p.m.

