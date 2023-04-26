Increasing Clouds This Afternoon, Rain Returns Tomorrow

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A cooler but nice Wednesday with increasing clouds through the afternoon

Showers are likely on Thursday

Temperatures trend below normal through Friday

Wednesday: We’ll have more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Rain arrives Thursday, mainly in the late morning through the evening. The probability of rain is 70%.

Friday & The Weekend: Friday’s rain chances look low now, as any Thursday night rain should move out by daybreak. Another front moves through Saturday, but the latest trend is a lower rain chance compared to Thursday. Stay tuned on the weekend forecast, but rain chances appear lower for Saturday and should move out by Sunday.

