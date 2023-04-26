Court stays emergency order by AG Bailey that limits gender-affirming care for minors, adults

PHOTO: Transgender flags, Photo Date: May 19, 2018
PHOTO: Transgender flags, Photo Date: May 19, 2018(Source: Ted Eytan/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Circuit Court of St. Louis County decided to stay the implementation of Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s Emergency Order to restrict access to trans healthcare for both children and adults until May 1 at 5 p.m.

Transgender community nervous, optimistic ahead of court battle that could severely limit trans medical care in Missouri

The ruling comes as the Missouri ACLU sued to block the new state restrictions. The new restrictions were set to begin on Thursday.

In response to the stay, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in a statement:

“Our patients can breathe a bit easier today now that the court sided with science and medicine over the Attorney General’s ideological transphobia. We will continue to provide the gender-affirming care that more than a thousand patients are relying on. This is a temporary win — not only for our patients but for everyone across Missouri because politicians have no business blocking anyone from the care they want and need. We are optimistic the court will permanently strike down these harmful restrictions and send a message to the attorney general that he has no business regulating people’s health care.

“Today’s order is encouraging, but we know these attacks will keep coming. The Attorney General and his league of ideological fanatics are hell-bent on denying science and evidence to attack the trans community in the same way they’ve attacked people seeking an abortion. But we’ll never stop standing with and fighting for our patients — we’re here no matter what.”

