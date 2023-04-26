Cardinals option Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after grounding out during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals have apparently decided upon their knee-jerk reaction to the 9-15 start that has the team scrapping with the likes of the Cincinnati Reds to avoid the NL Central basement.

Evidently, the club has decided that Jordan Walker is the problem.

The Cardinals’ top prospect was optioned to Triple-A Memphis ahead of Wednesday night’s game in San Francisco. Taylor Motter, the journeyman utility bat who had recently been designated for assignment to make room for Paul DeJong’s return to the active roster, has signed a Major League deal to return to the club. Motter is 4-for-18 with a .633 OPS with St. Louis on the season.

Now, it’s not to say that Jordan Walker’s rookie campaign was off to a perfect start. Following the 12-game hitting streak he compiled to begin his MLB career, Walker hit a skid, seeing his OPS dip to .718 entering Wednesday. But the 20-year-old outfielder had also managed four hits and two walks over his last three starts to demonstrate the maturity beyond his years that had been so willfully touted by the team all spring.

After riding the bench for consecutive losses in San Francisco, Walker was asked to take his three-game hitting streak with him to the minors Wednesday afternoon. Motter and his career .192 batting average will rejoin the Cardinals roster.

For those who may be wondering, Juan Yepez and his .917 OPS in 12 at-bats with St. Louis remain in Triple-A, as well.

The Cardinals face the Giants at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Steven Matz will make the start for St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaeden Hawkes, 19, was shot and killed in Collinsville Monday evening, his mother told News 4
19-year-old shot, killed in Collinsville
A fire started in the kitchen of Three Kings Public House, firefighters say
Heavy damage left from fire at Three Kings Public House in Delmar Loop
‘Unique’ U City development brings Dierbergs and restaurants to residents, pours money into...
‘Unique’ U City development brings Dierbergs and restaurants to residents, pours money into low-income neighborhoods
Work is currently underway on the Cave Springs/I-70 interchange in St. Charles.
MoDOT’s overhaul of section of I-70 in St. Charles County underway, Wentzville ‘S Curve’ slated for 2025
Judge decides not to hold Gardner in contempt of court after CAO failed to show for murder trial
Judge decides not to hold Gardner in contempt of court after CAO failed to show for murder trial

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker looks at his broken bat as he walks to the dugout after...
Jordan Walker sent to minor leagues, Motter signed to major league contract
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman is unable to catch a throw from catcher Willson...
Defensive miscues and a hanging Helsley slider doom Cardinals in walk-off loss
San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth...
Cobb throws 2nd career shutout, Giants beat Cardinals 4-0
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Seattle Mariners during...
Nootbaar, Gorman, Flaherty push Cardinals past Mariners 7-3