Rain chances return this week

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Temps nearing 70° today
  • A spot shower is possible this afternoon
  • More rain late Wednesday through Sunday

Today: Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s or at 70° today. Cloud cover will increase as well through the afternoon. We are expecting dry conditions for the St. Louis City SC game tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the game.

Wednesday: We’ll have more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-60s. Can’t rule out showers developing closer to southern Missouri.

What’s next: Rain chances exist Thursday, but these showers look to be spotty and won’t be heavy soakers. We’re also tracking rain Friday into Saturday fueled by low pressure and a cold front. However, there is no clear consensus on where the low pressure sets up. If it has a north track then our chances for rain increase, but if it dives south, then we have lower rain chances this weekend. Regardless of the track, the rain doesn’t look to be heavy. The cold front will chill the air a couple of degrees over the weekend. A few spot showers may linger into Sunday as well. We don’t expect any severe weather and not much thunder, so we get a nice break in the middle of the Spring storm season from having to stay alert for severe weather.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County
Suspect dead in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
AG Bailey joins other attorneys general in demanding authority to remove local prosecutors
AG Bailey joins other attorneys general in demanding authority to remove local prosecutors from office

Latest News

April 25 seven-day forecast
Warmer Today, Late Week Rain Chances
April 25 7am weather
Warmer Today, Late Week Rain Chances
Warmer Tuesday, Late Week Rain Chances
Warmer Tuesday, Late Week Rain Chances
Warmer Tuesday, Late Week Rain Chances
Warmer Tuesday, Late Week Rain Chances