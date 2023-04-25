Rain chances return this week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Temps nearing 70° today

A spot shower is possible this afternoon

More rain late Wednesday through Sunday

Today: Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s or at 70° today. Cloud cover will increase as well through the afternoon. We are expecting dry conditions for the St. Louis City SC game tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the game.

Wednesday: We’ll have more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-60s. Can’t rule out showers developing closer to southern Missouri.

What’s next: Rain chances exist Thursday, but these showers look to be spotty and won’t be heavy soakers. We’re also tracking rain Friday into Saturday fueled by low pressure and a cold front. However, there is no clear consensus on where the low pressure sets up. If it has a north track then our chances for rain increase, but if it dives south, then we have lower rain chances this weekend. Regardless of the track, the rain doesn’t look to be heavy. The cold front will chill the air a couple of degrees over the weekend. A few spot showers may linger into Sunday as well. We don’t expect any severe weather and not much thunder, so we get a nice break in the middle of the Spring storm season from having to stay alert for severe weather.

