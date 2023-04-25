Vacationer returns to find Kia Sportage stolen

Kristin West went out of town for several days to go on a cruise. When she returned on Monday she was shocked to find out her car wasn’t where she’d left it.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Kristin West went out of town for several days to go on a cruise. When she returned on Monday she was shocked to find out her car wasn’t where she’d left it.

“And I kept clicking my key fob waiting to hear a beep. Hit the panic alarm thinking oh, that’ll be even better. I heard absolutely nothing. So then I started panicking,” she said.

West said she parked her car at The Parking Spot East on Natural Bridge Road near I-170. She said a worker told her that the theft was captured by surveillance cameras.

She said with all the security measures at the off-airport parking location, there’s an expectation that vehicles would be safe from thieves. Normandy Police told News 4 that two cars were also broken into over the weekend and that West was the second victim of a vehicle theft at that location in the last 60 days.

The Parking Spot’s corporate office released this statement about the crimes:

“The safety of our guests remains The Parking Spot’s top priority. Vehicle break-ins and thefts have severely increased throughout the area, specifically targeting Hyundais and Kias. We are in contact with all impacted guests and are working closely with the authorities to investigate this weekend’s events.”

Police notified West Monday afternoon that her stolen Sportage had been located but she hadn’t heard what condition it was in. Normandy Police Chief Tamika Sanders told News 4 that she’s suggested to The Parking Spot that it use off-duty police officers to help with security.

