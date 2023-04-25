U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: First of 3 final reports shows Jana Elementary is safe

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A report just released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that Jana Elementary is safe “from a radiological standpoint.”

The report was released Tuesday and it is one of three final reports on the school being done by the Corps of Engineers. It comes after preliminary testing results released in November that showed no areas of concern, the Corps of Engineers said.

A report from a consulting firm in October showed radioactive waste contamination at Jana Elementary. The school sits close to Coldwater Creek. From 1942 until 1957, uranium used for atomic bombs was processed in downtown St. Louis. In 1957, the production of uranium was moved to a facility in Weldon Spring in St. Charles County. That facility operated until 1966. Some of the waste from processing uranium was dumped near Lambert St. Louis International Airport. There, wind and rain swept contaminants into Coldwater Creek, which runs from Lambert Airport through many towns in north St. Louis County, until it meets with the Missouri River.

Jana Elementary students switched to virtual learning in October before they transferred to different schools in the Hazelwood School District. In March, school officials said they did not expect Jana Elementary to reopen.

Sen. Josh Hawley and Congresswoman Cori Bush have called for the government to pay for the cleanup of Jana Elementary and other schools affected by radioactive waste. A proposal is also being considered in Jefferson City that would aid victims of hazardous waste in Missouri.

The Corps of Engineers says the report released Tuesday includes testing done on floors, tables, cabinets, desks, bookshelves, ducting and piping, and kitchen equipment. Outdoor areas were also tested. The final two reports will be released in the next few months, the Corps of Engineers says, and after the third report is out, a public hearing will be held.

The report can be viewed here.

