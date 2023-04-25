Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County
Suspect dead in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
AG Bailey joins other attorneys general in demanding authority to remove local prosecutors
AG Bailey joins other attorneys general in demanding authority to remove local prosecutors from office

Latest News

A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer
how to add a fraud alert to your credit
Ways to protect yourself after a data breach
Ways to protect yourself after a data breach
An 84-year-old man drowned while fishing on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi. The man he was with...
84-year-old man drowns while fishing on the lake, authorities say
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys leader lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot