St. Louis County may update indoor smoking regulations after passing of recreational pot

St. Louis County officials are working on updating its smoking regulations after recreational cannabis became legal last November.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The St. Louis County Council recently locked in a zoning plan for business requests to let consumers use recreational weed.

A new bill includes a new definition for smoking lounges. Right now, it includes cigar bars and hookah lounges. The bill, as written, does not include exceptions for businesses to permit smoking or consuming marijuana products on site. Exceptions could be made through the county council and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

In a letter to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Director of the Department of Public Health Dr. Kanika Cunningham said, “The DPH is invested in mitigating potential risks associated with exposure to marijuana smoke, particularly for at-risk population.”

The CDC says secondhand marijuana smoke contains many of the same cancer-causing, toxic chemicals found in tobacco smoke and contains some of those chemicals in higher amounts.

The American Lung Association applauded the bill for also targeting emissions from vaping.

“We know that vaping is a big issue, especially among youth and it’s something on a lot of people’s mind, and is a little more insidious, it’s not always obvious someone is vaping but there are still chemicals not everyone wants to breathe,” Laura Turner, the Missouri senior manager for advocacy at the American Lung Association, said.

St. Louis County told News 4 that the ordinance is not moving forward Tuesday. It has been assigned to a committee that will meet next week.

There are several bars in St. Louis County that currently have smoking exemptions.

