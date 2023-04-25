St. Charles County Council confirms new prosecutor

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County officially has its new top prosecutor. The county council confirmed Joseph McCulloch for the role on Monday night.

This comes one month after former prosecutor Tim Lohmar abruptly resigned, saying it was in the best interest of his family.

McCulloch is a seasoned trial attorney and also previously served on the St. Charles County Council.

He also spent 20 years with the St. Louis police, bringing a unique perspective to his new role.

McCulloch will take office on May 1.

