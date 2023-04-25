Police investigating homicide in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Collinsville Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of N. Seminary around 7:00 p.m. Officers say they found the victim wounded on the sidewalk; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say four people were seen running from the scene, three of them were later captured after a brief foot chase. Another person may be at-large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Collinsville police at 618-344-2131.

