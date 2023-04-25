Mayor wants public’s opinion on what will happen to the ‘Workhouse’ jail

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones prioritized closing the St. Louis jail often referred to as The Workhouse. Now she wants your input on what should happen to it next.

The last detainee left the Medium Security Institution in May of 2022.

Now, the mayor has launched a new website asking for your opinion about what should happen to the defunct jail.

Among the questions in the public survey: should the buildings be demolished, should the land be sold to someone else, or should it partly become a memorial?

You can find the survey and more information here: aftertheworkhouse.com.

News 4 Investigates, however, has learned that significant repair work totaling millions of dollars has already begun inside. We are asking why and will have a full story on News 4 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

