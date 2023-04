ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday night, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of West Florissant, which is in the Walnut Park neighborhood, around 11:00 p.m.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

