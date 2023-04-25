Investigation underway after employee brought gun to Belleville school

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - News 4 is working to learn more information after an employee reportedly brought a gun to a Metro East elementary school.

It happened last night at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Belleville.

The District 118′s superintendent sent this statement to parents saying in part:

“An employee was found in possession of a handgun on school property. The employee had the handgun in an area restricted to employees, not accessible to students, for the purpose of personal safety, and stored in a personal bag.”

The superintendent said law enforcement is handling the investigation but claims at no time were any student or school employee in danger.

A spokesman for St. Clair County State’s Attorney sent a statement on Tuesday saying:

“The State’s Attorney’s Office is in receipt of the investigative reports relating to the referenced incident. An attorney will be making the determination as to what charges are appropriate in the next 24 hours.

“We would note that the suspect is in the custody of law enforcement at the time of this statement.”

