Dry Wednesday, Rain Returns Thursday

A cool but nice Wednesday with more cloud cover

Thursday rain returns to the area

Any showers look to move out by Friday

Wednesday: We’ll have more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Rain chances Thursday, mainly in the late morning through the evening. It won’t rain that entire time and models don’t agree on how widespread these will be. For now we’ll go with a 60% chance of scattered showers, but it’s best to have the umbrella handy Thursday afternoon and perhaps some lingering rain in the evening.

Friday & The Weekend: Friday’s rain chances look low now, as any Thursday night rain should move out by daybreak. Another front moves through Saturday, but the latest trend is a lower rain chance compared to Thursday. Stay tuned on the weekend forecast, but rain chances appear lower for Saturday and should move out by Sunday.

