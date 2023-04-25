CITY SC faces off with Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup at CITYPARK

CITYPARK cloaked in red prior to the match against Minnesota United FC.
CITYPARK cloaked in red prior to the match against Minnesota United FC.(CITY SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face off against Union Omaha in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup tonight at 7 p.m. in CITYPARK. A few tickets are still available on SeatGeek as of 3 p.m. Gates will open to the stadium at 5:30 p.m. The match will also be streamed on the Bleacher Report App and on the Bleacher Report Football YouTube channel.

The U.S. Open Cup is a knockout format tournament that any organized team affiliated with U.S. Soccer can play in.

Pre-game

Tonight’s match comes on the back of a hard-fought game Saturday night by CITY, where they tied the Colorado Rapids with the help of a stunning performance by goalkeeper Roman Bürki with a league-best 12 saves throughout the match.

CITY sits at the top of the MLS Western Conference with 19 points, while Union Omaha is in seventh place in the USL League One. The USL League One is the Division III league that is run by the United Soccer League.

A problem that was noted by the team following their tie with Colorado was that the front line not falling back to defend while they were up by one early in the first half.

“Yeah, me personally, I always want to win,” Bürki said about the tie with Colorado. “I feel empty, a little bit disappointed, because I think this team is not as good as we made them, Colorado. I think we missed a lot today when it comes to with the ball and against the ball. And I mean, if you’re up one-zero, you just have to fight for the win, you know. You have to go all in. You have to fight. We have to defend, and today not everybody was defending or not together. That’s the result, and that’s why I’m a little bit disappointed.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County
Suspect dead in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
AG Bailey joins other attorneys general in demanding authority to remove local prosecutors
AG Bailey joins other attorneys general in demanding authority to remove local prosecutors from office

Latest News

San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth...
Cobb throws 2nd career shutout, Giants beat Cardinals 4-0
Blues fans paint the ice at Enterprise Center
Blues fans paint the ice at Enterprise Center
NFL star gives back to next generation at John Burroughs School
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Seattle Mariners during...
Nootbaar, Gorman, Flaherty push Cardinals past Mariners 7-3