Blues fans paint the ice at Enterprise Center

St. Louis Blues fans have turned the ice at the Enterprise Center into a work of art.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Blues fans have turned the ice at the Enterprise Center into a work of art.

This weekend, season ticketholders, along with their little ones, were invited to the team’s annual Paint the Ice event.

The team posted a timelapse showing what the hockey rink looked like after fans decorated the ice with drawings, messages and more.

All to commemorate the 2022-2023 season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
3 officers injured in multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck; driver arrested on suspicion of DWI
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Suspect identified in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County
Suspect dead in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say

Latest News

Blues fans paint the ice at Enterprise Center
Blues fans paint the ice at Enterprise Center
Edmonton Oilers coach Craig MacTavish during a NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins...
Blues fire assistant coaches Craig MacTavish, Mike Van Ryn
St. Louis Blues face criticism over Pride Night
St. Louis Blues face criticism over not wearing Pride Night jerseys
St. Louis Blues face criticism over Pride Night
St. Louis Blues face criticism over not wearing Pride Night jerseys