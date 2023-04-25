ALS drug based on research from Wash U approved by FDA

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rare form of ALS now has a treatment thanks to research by Washington University’s School of Medicine.

The drug, Toferson, has now been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

It was developed by Biogen INC, based in part on research by neurologists at the university in St. Louis.

The drug slows the progression of the deadly, paralyzing disease. Experts say it can have an impact on about 2% of all ALS cases in the united states.

