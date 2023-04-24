Workers concerned over drinking water at St. Charles Amazon facility

ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- Employees at a St. Charles County Amazon facility have new demands to improve their working conditions.

Employees at the STL8 Amazon fulfillment center in St. Peters expressed concerns about the water getting pumped in for drinking and sanitation, saying they have seen discolored water in faucets and toilets inside.

Those bringing up the concerns are some of the same employees who went on strike last Black Friday in an effort to get better pay.

One Amazon worker claimed the water is what caused workers to get sick recently.

“It makes them feel nauseous, they have to use the bathroom, but also you go to the bathroom, the smell there is horrible. We have been dealing with that for a couple years,” Amazon employee George Davis said.

Workers told News 4 that management denied the water issues until employees marched into the facility Monday morning. An Amazon spokesperson told News 4 that the City of St. Peters confirmed the water is safe and that the discoloration issue was resolved.

“The water at our St. Louis site is safe and running as you would expect, and the video circulating is old footage of a situation that has already been dealt with. We noticed the discoloration following the routine test of a fire suppression pump some weeks ago. The City of St. Peters confirmed their water is, and was, safe, but regardless, we provided pallets of bottled water for employees to use for their own comfort and assurance.”

Workers at the facility filed a health and safety complaint last week with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after what they claimed was denial and inaction from management.

