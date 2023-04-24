Warmer Tuesday, Late Week Rain Chances

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

No frost/freeze tonight, it will be warmer

A slightly cooler than normal week ahead

30% Rain chances Thursday-Friday

Tonight won’t be as cold, so no frost or freeze. We’ll wake up to 40s and warm up a little more to the upper 60s. Not too far from the normal of 71 Tuesday. But overall this will be a cooler than average week.

We have several chances for rain late week and this weekend. None of them look like heavy soakers, and the models don’t agree on timing and location of the systems rolling through. So, that’s not giving me high confidence on exactly how it will play out. Best to check back as we will get better and more model data to pinpoint how any rain showers will impact your plans late week and this weekend. We don’t expect any severe weather and not much thunder, so we get a nice break in the middle of Spring storm season from having to stay alert for severe weather.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.