Warmer Tuesday, Late Week Rain Chances

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • No frost/freeze tonight, it will be warmer
  • A slightly cooler than normal week ahead
  • 30% Rain chances Thursday-Friday

Tonight won’t be as cold, so no frost or freeze. We’ll wake up to 40s and warm up a little more to the upper 60s. Not too far from the normal of 71 Tuesday. But overall this will be a cooler than average week.

We have several chances for rain late week and this weekend. None of them look like heavy soakers, and the models don’t agree on timing and location of the systems rolling through. So, that’s not giving me high confidence on exactly how it will play out. Best to check back as we will get better and more model data to pinpoint how any rain showers will impact your plans late week and this weekend. We don’t expect any severe weather and not much thunder, so we get a nice break in the middle of Spring storm season from having to stay alert for severe weather.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
3 officers injured in multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck; driver arrested on suspicion of DWI
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Weldon Spring...
Suspect dead in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County

Latest News

April 24 afternoon forecast
Frosty Monday Morning, Multiple Rain Chances this Week
April 24 seven-day
Frosty Monday Morning, Multiple Rain Chances this Week
Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Overnight - Monday Morning
Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Overnight - Monday Morning
Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Overnight - Monday Morning
Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Overnight - Monday Morning