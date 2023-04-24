St. Louis man who admitted to harassing, cyberstalking women facing new charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man who pleaded guilty to federal cyberstalking charges is facing new charges in St. Louis County.

Robert Merkle is charged as a prior and persistent offender. In March, he pleaded guilty to five federal counts including cyberstalking. He admitted to a judge that he harassed and threated to rape multiple women.

The federal investigation began in January 2022, after a woman told the Town and Country Police Department that a man she’d met on a dating site more than seven years earlier sent a series of text messages in which he said he’d made a copy of her house key and was planning on breaking into her home two days later and raping her.

Investigators were able to seize his phones and computers and connect Merkle to four additional victims, including women from out of state.

Merkle was charged with harassment in 2017 and 2018 in Jefferson County Circuit Court and St. Louis Circuit Court, resulting in a three-year prison sentence.

One of his previous victims was in the courtroom in March and told News 4 “I’m grateful he is owning his actions.”

Both the government and the defense recommend the maximum penalty for the crime, five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 21.

Merkle faces a harassment charge in St. Louis County which includes one of the victims in the federal case. That case continues to move forward. A hearing has been set for June 22 on if he is a prior and persistent offender.

If a judge determines he is a persistent and prior offender, then the range for his punishment would increase from a maximum of four years in prison to a maximum of seven years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.