St. Louis hosts its first-ever Tech Week

Today marks the start of the first-ever St. Louis Tech Week, and 5,000 people have already gotten their tickets.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today marks the start of the first-ever St. Louis Tech Week, and 5,000 people have already gotten their tickets.

St. Louis Tech Week includes 30 events all over the region. All events are free and open to the public, but a ticket is required.

Events range from youth programs at the science center to tech industry expos.

Executive director Emily Hemingway said Tech STL has a goal of making St. Louis the most diverse tech hub in the country by the year 2027.

“Tech STL, we are the newest tech council in the country,” said Hemingway. “There’s a lot of ways that tech is not only creating economic mobility but also community development as well.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones opened up the conference this morning.

For a full list of the free events, you can visit Tech STL’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
3 officers injured in multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck; driver arrested on suspicion of DWI
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
‘It’s a big loss’ Community mourns local musician after fatal fire in Soulard apartment
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
Gardner tells attorney to show up in court while on leave
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Weldon Spring...
Suspect dead in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County

Latest News

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Gardner threatened again with contempt of court after CAO fails to show for shooting trial
New teacher salary benchmark report highlights ‘gross underpay of teachers’
New teacher salary benchmark report highlights ‘gross underpay of teachers’
Gardner threatened again with contempt of court after CAO fails to show for shooting trial
St. Louis hosts its first-ever Tech Week
St. Louis hosts its first-ever Tech Week