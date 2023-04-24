St. Louis hosts its first-ever Tech Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today marks the start of the first-ever St. Louis Tech Week, and 5,000 people have already gotten their tickets.

St. Louis Tech Week includes 30 events all over the region. All events are free and open to the public, but a ticket is required.

Events range from youth programs at the science center to tech industry expos.

Executive director Emily Hemingway said Tech STL has a goal of making St. Louis the most diverse tech hub in the country by the year 2027.

“Tech STL, we are the newest tech council in the country,” said Hemingway. “There’s a lot of ways that tech is not only creating economic mobility but also community development as well.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones opened up the conference this morning.

For a full list of the free events, you can visit Tech STL’s website.

